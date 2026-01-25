Gujarat's Amreli Collectorate receives bomb threat via email; probe on

Amreli, Jan 25 (IANS) A bomb threat sent via email to the Amreli Collector’s Office in Gujarat triggered a security alert and a swift response from local authorities on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, an unidentified person sent a threatening email to the official email ID of the Amreli Collector’s Office, claiming that the premises would be blown up. The sender concealed their identity and address.

The email, written in approximately 10 lines, used threatening language and prompted immediate action by the administration. Soon after the email was received, police teams rushed to the Collector’s Office and cordoned off the premises.

A thorough search operation was carried out across the building with the assistance of local police units and other security personnel.

Officials said security arrangements were tightened as a precautionary measure. No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search.

Confirming the development, Disaster Management Office official Ashokkumar Makwana said a formal complaint had been lodged at the Amreli City Police Station against the unknown sender. “As soon as the threatening email came to notice, the police were informed, and a detailed search of the Collector’s Office was conducted. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” he said.

Police officials stated that a case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for issuing criminal threats, causing fear among the public and attempting to disrupt official functioning. The sections invoked include Sections 351(4) and 353(1)(b), they said.

An officer from the Amreli City Police said the matter was being treated seriously, given the nature of the threat. “Although nothing suspicious has been recovered so far, investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the email and identify the person responsible,” the officer said.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, the investigation has been handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Police sources said technical analysis of the email, including its digital trail, was being carried out to ascertain whether it originated locally or from outside the district.

The incident caused brief concern among staff members and visitors present at the Collector’s Office at the time, though normal functioning was restored after the completion of the search operation.

The threat comes amid heightened vigilance across Gujarat following a series of similar incidents. Two days ago, several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat messages through online platforms, which later turned out to be hoaxes after detailed checks by the police and bomb disposal squads.

Authorities have reiterated that all such threats are being thoroughly investigated to ensure public safety.

