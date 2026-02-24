Gujarat: Union Cabinet approves metro extension from GIFT City to Shahpur (Lead) ​

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC)’s North-South Corridor from GIFT City to Shahpur in Ahmedabad, a move set to strengthen connectivity between the city and the state’s financial hub.​

Read More

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister. “This extension will enhance connectivity between Ahmedabad and GIFT City, directly benefiting all sectors,” he said.​

The 3.33-kilometre extension will feature three elevated stations and is expected to be completed over the next four years.​

The project has been estimated at Rs 1,067.35 crore. GIFT City, established under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, has gained recognition as a global fintech hub.​

The metro extension is designed to facilitate easier access to the city for employees of multinational companies, educational institutions, and commercial establishments, as well as residents commuting from Ahmedabad.​

Currently, Ahmedabad Metro operates 68.28 kilometres across Phase I and Phase II. Phase I, covering the APMC to Motera Stadium North-South Corridor and Thaltej Village to Vastral Village East-West Corridor, has been operational since September 2022.​

Phase II, extending from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir and from GNLU to GIFT City, has been functional since January 2026.​

Together, these phases include 53 stations and serve an estimated 1.6 lakh passengers daily. With the new extension, the GMRC aims to integrate GIFT City further into Ahmedabad’s urban transport network.​

The three elevated stations along the route are expected to serve commercial and residential commuters, offering a convenient and efficient option for daily travel.​

The project reflects the state’s ongoing efforts to expand Ahmedabad’s metro network, supporting the city’s rapid urban development ahead of major global events such as the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the aspirational 2036 Olympic Games.​

The state government and local administration are also prioritising sustainable transport, with plans to operate 3,000 electric buses across the city.​

--IANS

mys/dan