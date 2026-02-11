Gujarat to procure gram, mustard at MSP for 2026–27

Gandhinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) The Gujarat government will procure gram and mustard from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the 2026–27 season, with online registration for eligible cultivators scheduled from February 13 to March 5, state Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.

Vaghani said the decision had been taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to ensure that farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce along with financial protection.

The procurement in Gujarat will be carried out under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) as part of the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan.

"To ensure that farmers in the state receive remunerative prices for their produce along with economic protection, the government has planned procurement of gram and mustard at the support price for the year 2026–27," the minister said.

He stated that procurement would be undertaken in adequate quantities, taking into account the total sowing area and estimated production of the two crops in the state.

Advance planning would also be carried out by the state government to facilitate smooth procurement operations, he added.

Farmers cultivating gram and mustard in all districts of Gujarat will be required to register on the 'e-Samruddhi' portal through Aadhaar authentication at village-level e-Gram centres.

The registration process will be conducted free of cost by Village Computer Entrepreneurs (VCEs), and farmers will not have to pay any fee.

"The registration will be done free of cost, and farmers will not have to pay a single rupee," Vaghani said, urging gram and mustard growers to complete the registration process promptly to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.

He also noted that the Central government had announced the MSP for rabi crops for 2026–27 before the commencement of sowing.

According to the notified rates, gram will be procured at Rs 5,875 per quintal (Rs 1,175 per maund), while mustard will be purchased at Rs 6,200 per quintal (Rs 1,240 per maund).

