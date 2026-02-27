Gujarat to develop Namo Gaurav Parks in cities

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced a Rs 20 crore allocation in the 2026–27 state budget for the development of theme-based Namo Gaurav Park projects in municipal corporation areas, officials said on Friday.

The total proposed outlay of Rs 100 crore is to create modern recreational infrastructure for urban residents. The provision has been made under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

The decision has been taken in view of the growing demand for quality recreational spaces in cities, where rapid urbanisation has reduced the availability of open areas for leisure, cultural activities and community gatherings.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has decided to establish these theme-based parks to provide “safe, inclusive and vibrant community spaces” that cater to all age groups, including children, youth and senior citizens.

The officials noted that the parks are intended to meet both recreational and cultural needs while promoting “holistic health and well-being”.

According to the government, the parks will incorporate multiple components. These include children’s play zones equipped with play apparatus; theme-based landscaping with plantations of native trees and flower beds; installations of sculptures and artworks; and dedicated green areas such as butterfly gardens and herbal gardens.

Fitness and sports areas will feature open-air gyms, jogging and walking tracks, and facilities for games such as badminton and volleyball.

Recreational and cultural spaces will include open-air amphitheatres or performance stages and lawns for yoga and meditation.

Water bodies such as small ponds and fountains will be developed, along with eco-friendly measures including drip irrigation systems and rainwater harvesting infrastructure.

Public amenities will comprise drinking water facilities, clean public toilets, benches, gazebos and accessible pathways for People with Disabilities to ensure universal accessibility.

Smart park features will include solar-powered operations, Wi-Fi connectivity, sensor-based lighting systems and digital information signages.

The government stated that the initiative seeks to strengthen urban community bonds through cultural activities, social gatherings and organised programmes hosted within the parks.

It also aims to enhance urban ecology through increased green cover, biodiversity promotion and improved microclimatic conditions, while integrating water conservation and sustainable infrastructure to improve climate resilience and the overall quality of urban life in municipal corporation areas.

--IANS

mys/rad