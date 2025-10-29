Gujarat: Second session of 'Atal Smaran Lecture Series' held in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: As part of the year-long celebrations marking the centenary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Gujarat government organised the 'Atal Smaran Lecture Series' across the state.

The second session of the series was held at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Gandhinagar, in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), as shared by officials today.

The theme of the session was 'Guided by Vision, Governed by Values'.

Delivering the keynote address, Sujan R. Chinoy, Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), New Delhi, and former Ambassador of India, described Vajpayee as a towering personality - an intellectual, poet, philosopher, and exemplary statesman.

"Vajpayeeji never allowed power, position, or politics to overshadow his principles. National interest, welfare of citizens, and peaceful coexistence were always at the core of his policies," Chinoy said.

Highlighting Vajpayee's oratory skills, Chinoy noted that the former Prime Minister was a master communicator, equally fluent in Hindi, English, and Urdu.

"Vajpayee was never opposed to any ideology or viewpoint and never personalised political disagreements, which earned him admiration even from his critics," Chinoy remarked.

Tracing Vajpayee's political journey, Chinoy recalled that his career began in the 1950s and spanned over five decades. He served ten terms in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, maintaining a consistent focus on India’s national security and sovereignty.

Chinoy further emphasised Vajpayee's diplomatic acumen, particularly in advancing India's relations with China and Pakistan.

"As both Foreign Minister and Prime Minister, he set high benchmarks - from the Lahore Bus Yatra and his restraint during the Kargil conflict, to the landmark border negotiations with China that led to Sikkim’s recognition as part of India," Chinoy said.

He also highlighted Vajpayee's pivotal role in shaping the post-Cold War strategic partnership between India and the United States.

Discussing Vajpayee's foreign policy legacy, Chinoy described the years 2000–2005 as a "golden phase" in India-China trade and economic relations.

"During this period, major Indian IT and pharmaceutical companies invested in China, and during his 2003 visit to Shanghai, Vajpayee called for a strategic alliance between Indian and Chinese technology firms," he said.

Sujan Rameshchandra Chinoy, the chief speaker, is a seasoned diplomat who has represented India in key postings across East Asia and the Middle East.

Known for his expertise in international relations and strategic affairs, he has significantly contributed to advancing India's foreign policy objectives.

Currently serving as Director General of MP-IDSA, one of India's premier think tanks on defence and strategic studies, Chinoy also led the Think20 group under India's G20 presidency and has served on several national policy councils.

The second session of the Atal Smaran Lecture Series saw enthusiastic participation from officers and staff of the General Administration Department and SPIPA, representatives of AMA, and faculty and students from defence and strategic studies disciplines.

