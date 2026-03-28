Gujarat resolves 10,000 LPG complaints, assures uninterrupted supply of essentials

Gandhinagar, March 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government has resolved over 10,000 complaints related to domestic LPG connections and strengthened arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, gas, fertilisers, and other daily necessities.

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The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel, Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, and senior state officials.

It reviewed stock levels, distribution arrangements, and accessibility of essential items across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, “Arrangements have been made to ensure that 1.28 crore domestic LPG customers receive gas on time. A toll-free number and a war room are operational to address any complaints promptly. Citizens need not fear the availability of fertilisers, gas, petrol, diesel, or other essentials.”

The meeting followed directions issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with all Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors on Friday, focusing on supply chain management for petrol, diesel, PNG, LPG, fertilisers, and food in light of the current global situation.

Officials confirmed that sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, PNG, LPG, and fertilisers are available in Gujarat, and that the state government has put in place measures to ensure continued supply.

Special emphasis was placed on PNG connections, with priority accorded to households, hospitals, and educational institutions.

Gujarat currently accounts for 23 per cent of the country’s PNG connections and 12 per cent of CNG filling stations.

Sanghavi added, “A target has been set to provide 50,000 new PNG connections in the next 15 days. Over the past 10 days, more than 12,000 domestic PNG connections and over 300 commercial connections have already been provided.”

The meeting also addressed issues of hoarding, black marketing, and misinformation.

Sanghavi said, “Any rumours regarding shortages will be dealt with immediately. Citizens are advised to report misinformation circulated via WhatsApp to the police. Strict action will be taken against those responsible. District collectors and police chiefs have been instructed to enforce this.”

Coordination committees will be set up at the district level under the chairmanship of district collectors to resolve industrial issues, with all such committees reporting to a state-level industries committee.

The meeting also instructed close monitoring of cargo at ports to prevent congestion and supply chain disruption.

Farmers have been assured of adequate availability of fertilisers for the Kharif season, and timely payment of wages to workers has been emphasised amid global economic challenges.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the supply of essential commodities, preventing hoarding and black marketing, and ensuring smooth coordination with the central government to address public needs efficiently.

--IANS

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