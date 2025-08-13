Gujarat police acquires advanced ‘deep tracker underwater remotely operated vehicles’

Ahmedabad, Aug 13 (IANS) Gujarat Police have taken a major leap forward in underwater search and surveillance capabilities with the purchase of state-of-the-art Deep Tracker remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

These cutting-edge, portable machines can dive up to 200 meters underwater and lift weights of up to 100 kg, revolutionizing evidence recovery and maritime operations for the force.

Equipped with ultra-high-definition 4K cameras, the Deep Tracker ROVs provide crystal-clear video even in murky waters, while advanced multi-beam SONAR technology enables precise navigation and operations in challenging underwater environments.

Each vehicle also features a 360-degree rotating grabber arm capable of retrieving heavy objects, along with powerful 2000 lumen lights for night missions. Gujarat Police is harnessing technology to enhance state security and operational efficiency.

Following directions from Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, the force has procured two such vehicles at a cost of Rs 2.8 crore, deploying one each in Vadodara and Rajkot as part of a pilot project.

These Deep Tracker ROVs are designed to assist in a wide range of underwater tasks, including search and recovery of evidence, underwater surveillance, crime scene investigation, and post-crime videography -- capabilities that significantly bolster the police’s operational toolkit.

The effectiveness of this technology was recently demonstrated during the rescue operations following the serious accident at Gamira Bridge near Padra in Vadodara district. Despite challenging, turbid water conditions, a specially trained police team led by Vadodara Rural SP Rohan Anand utilized the Deep Tracker ROV to locate submerged vehicles and critical evidence.

Thanks to the vehicle’s camera and grabber arm, the team successfully retrieved a bike and important parts from the riverbed, underscoring the ROV’s value not just in crime investigation, but also in search and rescue operations.

Police personnel operating these vehicles have undergone intensive three-day training sessions to ensure proficiency and effective deployment in real-world scenarios.

--IANS

janvi/skp