Gujarat: PM Modi launches over Rs 19,800 crore development projects in Vav‑Tharad

Vav-Tharad (Gujarat), March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 19,806.9 crore at a ceremony in Vav‑Tharad in North Gujarat.

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The projects, undertaken by the central and state governments, span energy, transport, railways, urban infrastructure and housing, reflecting a major investment in the region’s socio‑economic landscape.

The inauguration drew senior state leaders, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and officials from both state and central governments.

Under the programme, the Prime Minister oversaw the dedication or commencement of projects across sectors, including renewable energy investments linked to the hybrid park in Khavda in Kutch district, highway expansions, improvements to railway connectivity and an extensive slate of state‑led works in urban development, water supply, health and tribal welfare departments.

In addition to infrastructure projects, PM Modi virtually presided over house‑warming ceremonies for 38,949 homes completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) for rural beneficiaries from 34 districts in Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi referred to PM Modi’s earlier tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, saying that during that period “you took the pledge of distributing roads, water, electricity, etc to remote villages”.

He told the Prime Minister that the implementation of that vision had led to “a series of changes” in Banaskantha and Vav‑Tharad, and had raised farmers’ incomes.

Sanghavi said that in contrast to a broader trend of rural‑to‑urban migration, Banaskantha district had become a place where people were returning to villages because of improved infrastructure and opportunities.

He also linked the projects to long‑standing aspirations following India’s Independence: “We got Independence in 1947, and in 2014 we got a Prime Minister who is realising the vision of freedom fighters,” he said, adding that the government had worked to move people from kutcha houses into pucca homes.

Shankar Chaudhary highlighted the importance of connectivity and economic expansion, stating that initiatives in civil aviation and transport would enable goods produced in Banaskantha and Vav‑Tharad to reach “other parts of the country”.

He said that the creation of the Vav‑Tharad district had been a significant development for the region.

Assembly Speaker Chaudhary reflected on past migration patterns, noting that people had previously left the area for work but that this trend had diminished after the provision of Narmada water to the region.

"The state had introduced the Sujalam Sufalam scheme to improve water distribution, and that a pipeline scheme costing around Rs 5,000 crore across Banaskantha, Patan and Vav‑Tharad was underway to distribute Narmada water," he said.

He also noted the adoption of drip and sprinkle micro‑irrigation systems and the establishment of three bio‑CNG plants that provided farmers with supplementary income from cow dung.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Modi’s sustained efforts, saying “the entire country is proud of his leadership” and adding that under his guidance, India remained resilient even amid global uncertainties.

"While many countries faced shortages in fuel and energy, India had not, citing central government decisions to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel," he said.

Patel also said that numerous initiatives had helped improve the living standards of citizens.

Tuesday’s inauguration in Vav‑Tharad, a district created in October 2025 when it was carved out of Banaskantha, marked one of the largest development investment rollouts in Gujarat in recent years, underlining a concentrated push for balanced regional growth and enhanced infrastructure across rural and urban areas.

--IANS

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