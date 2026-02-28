Gujarat: PM Modi holds roadshow in Sanand

Sanand, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday and held a public roadshow in Sanand ahead of a major industrial inauguration.​

Read More

PM Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport around 03:40 pm, travelling directly to the Sanand GIDC area where large crowds had gathered along the designated route to catch a glimpse of him.​

Eyewitnesses described significant public turnout, with residents lining streets and waving as the motorcade passed, reflecting strong local interest in the Prime Minister’s visit.​

During the roadshow, security was visible along the route, and officials ensured traffic management to accommodate both participants and onlookers.​

The event took place ahead of a key ceremony scheduled for later in the day.​

Following the roadshow, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the inauguration of a major semiconductor facility in Sanand.​

The facility, developed by Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited, represents one of the largest investments in India’s technology manufacturing sector to date.​

According to the officials, the Assembly, Test, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility has been established with a total investment of Rs 22,516 crore. It is expected to play a significant role in the country’s semiconductor value chain.​

Officials said the plant will convert advanced semiconductor wafers into finished memory and storage products, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash products and solid-state drives.​

These components are essential for a range of applications, from data centres to consumer electronics and artificial intelligence systems.​

At the inauguration event, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior executives from Micron are also present.​

The Prime Minister is expected to address the gathering, highlighting the facility's importance to India’s broader technology and manufacturing ambitions.​

The project was the first to be approved under India’s Semiconductor Mission, with groundwork beginning in September 2023.​

Once fully operational, the facility will feature approximately 5,00,000 square feet of cleanroom space, making it one of the largest of its kind and capable of serving customers worldwide.​

Officials noted that the plant is already employing around 2,000 workers, with expectations that direct employment may rise to about 5,000 as operations expand.​

Company representatives also highlighted inclusive hiring practices, with opportunities for skilled individuals drawn from diverse sections of society.

​--IANS

mys/dan

​