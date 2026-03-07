Gujarat: Over 18 lakh women supported, one lakh rescued as '181 Abhayam' completes 12 years

Gandhinagar, March 7 (IANS) Gujarat's '181 Abhayam' women's helpline has marked its 12th year of service, providing crucial support and protection to women across the state.

Read More

Since its launch on March 8, 2015, the helpline has provided guidance, counselling, and rescue services to hundreds of thousands of women facing domestic violence, harassment, cybercrimes, and marital disputes.

According to official data, over the past 12 years, the helpline has assisted more than 18,10,913 women by offering advice and support.

In extremely high-risk situations, 1,09,886 women were successfully rescued and relocated to safe shelter homes, while 2,29,660 cases were resolved on the spot through counselling.

"The 181 Abhayam helpline has become a robust protective shield for women in Gujarat. Our teams have intervened at the scene in 3,60,964 cases, providing immediate assistance and ensuring the safety of women in distress," officials said.

The helpline operates 24x7, supported by women police constables and trained counsellors.

The state has deployed 59 modern rescue vans equipped with GPS tracking, functioning as mobile safety centres, which is considered an innovative initiative in the country.

Technological tools have further enhanced the helpline's efficiency.

The 181 mobile application includes features such as a "panic button" and "phone shaking", allowing women to send their exact location to the helpline without making a call.

These innovations have improved response times and allowed timely interventions in emergencies.

"The combination of technology and trained personnel ensures that women can access help instantly, even in life-threatening situations," added the official .

The helpline also provides information on legal rights, government schemes, and support services, with the identity of the women seeking assistance kept strictly confidential.

Women from other states residing in Gujarat can access the service free of charge.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the state government has maintained the helpline as a key pillar of women's safety, ensuring that every woman in the state feels secure and supported.

--IANS

mys/svn