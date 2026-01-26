Gujarat Municipalities to be allotted govt land free for 11 types of infrastructure facilities 

Gandhinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant people-centric decision to allot government land free of cost to municipalities for public welfare projects in towns and cities across the state.

To ensure greater transparency in urban administration and the timely delivery of basic amenities to citizens of the state, municipalities in Gujarat will now be easily allotted land free of cost for developing 11 types of essential infrastructure facilities.

As a result of this people-centric decision by Chief Minister Patel, around 152 municipalities in the state will be relieved from paying 25 to 50 per cent of the market value or 'jantri' rates that were earlier required to acquire government land for development works.

Additionally, the land allotment process will also become simpler and more streamlined from now on.

As the move will reduce the financial burden on municipalities and municipal corporations across the state, this is set to give fresh impetus to citizen-centric development projects.

Under the Chief Minister’s decision to provide government land free of cost to municipalities for public utility and welfare projects, a citizen-centric approach has been adopted by the Bhupendra Patel government to ensure easy access to essential civic facilities such as Nagar Seva Sadan, fire stations, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, underground sewerage, drainage pumping stations, water supply projects, solid and liquid waste management plants, stormwater drainage works, anganwadis, town halls, community halls, and convention centres.

Citizens will also benefit from quicker access to essential services such as water supply, sewerage, education, and healthcare, thus resulting in holistic development of the state and a happier populace due to the people centric initiative by the Gujarat government.

