Gujarat: Minor earthquake hits Kutch region near Khavda

Ahmedabad, July 20 (IANS) A mild earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale was recorded near the village of Khavda in the Kutch district of Gujarat late Sunday evening, triggering panic across parts of the region.

According to preliminary data from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, the tremor occurred at approximately 09:47 PM local time, with its epicentre located around 20 km north of Khavda near the India-Pakistan border.

Officials confirmed that no damage to life or property has been reported so far.

Residents in nearby areas said they felt shakes that lasted a few seconds, prompting many to step outside as a precaution.

An official said that the local authorities have been placed on alert, and teams are monitoring the situation for any aftershocks.

Kutch, located in a seismically active zone, has a history of earthquake events, most notably the devastating 2001 quake that measured 7.7 and resulted in thousands of casualties.

However, seismologists have categorised night tremor as minor and not indicative of a larger seismic event.

The District Collector's office has urged citizens to stay calm and follow basic earthquake safety guidelines, while ISR continues to analyse data for further insights.

The tremor has reignited conversations around earthquake preparedness and the importance of infrastructure resilience in Gujarat’s western districts.

An official said that further updates will be issued if new developments occur.

The ISR has also requested residents to report any structural damage or unusual activity in their locality through official emergency lines.

