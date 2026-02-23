Gujarat Law Society enters 100th year; CM Patel stresses holistic education under NEP​

Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Emphasising the role of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in shaping future-ready institutions, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said Gujarat Law Society’s centenary year offers an opportunity to further align higher education with value-based and holistic learning envisioned under the policy.​

Addressing the inauguration of the centenary year celebrations of Gujarat Law Society (GLS), the Chief Minister said institutions with a legacy of public trust must take the lead in implementing reforms that prepare students for nation-building.​

“GLS has entered its 100th year at a time when the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” he said, adding that the institution’s journey reflects sustained public confidence in its academic standards.​

He noted that NEP-2020 calls for multidisciplinary learning, skill development, and character-building, and said: "GLS had the capacity to integrate these principles into its academic framework."​

Congratulating the management, faculty, and students, he said, “GLS is contributing substantially to the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by educating the youth and thereby preparing them for the role of nation building.”​

He added that completing 100 years in education signifies that the institution has earned society's trust and encouraged it to incorporate initiatives such as ‘Catch the Rain’ into its centenary programmes.​

The ceremony marked the formal commencement of the centenary year of GLS, established in 1927 and set to complete 100 years in 2027.​

A highlight of the event was the inauguration of the GLS Archives at the GLS University's new building, a museum space preserving rare documents, photographs, and memorabilia that document the institution’s history.​

Dr Chandni Kapadia, Executive Director of GLS, described the occasion as the beginning of a historic year celebrating a century of service in education.​

She outlined a calendar of academic conferences, sports events, cultural programmes, publications, and community engagement initiatives planned throughout the year.​

Sudhir Nanavati, Executive Vice President of GLS, traced the institution’s origins to national leaders including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, and acknowledged the contribution of generations of faculty, students, alumni, and trustees in strengthening the society’s academic standing.

