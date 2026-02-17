Gujarat: HM Amit Shah holds 'Manthan Baithak', launches Rs 265 crore cooperative projects

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level 'Manthan Baithak' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday, bringing together Cooperation Ministers from all the states and Union Territories, to strengthen the cooperative sector and support rural economic growth across the country.

Read More

The inaugural session was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Ministers of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar and Murlidhar Mohol, Gujarat Cooperation Minister Jitu Vaghani, Minister of State Ramesh Katara, and senior officials from the state Cooperation Department.

During the session, Union Minister Amit Shah e-inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for cooperative projects in Gujarat worth a total of Rs 265.30 crore.

The projects included: a Rs 40 crore ethanol distillery plant, a Rs 135 crore 30-megawatt power co-generation plant, and an eight crore rupees organic potash plant, all established by the Shri Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari Mandali at Nandod in Narmada district.

Amul, which is managed by the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union, also inaugurated projects at Khatraj in Anand district, including a Rs 40 crore warehouse and a Rs 35 crore whey protein concentration powder plant.

Foundation stones were laid for large warehouses at Savarkundla Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Amreli for Rs 3.67 crore and at Patan APMC for Rs 3.63 crore.

A special report on best practices in the cooperative sector across states was also released, along with a focus on the upcoming "International Year of Cooperatives-2025".

A concurrent exhibition at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar showcased advanced services and products by 20 leading institutions such as National Dairy Development Board, Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited and Banas Dairy.

National-level organisations, including National Fisheries Development Board, National Cooperative Exports Limited, Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited and National Cooperative Organics Limited participated, with 78 representatives present.

Special stalls promoting natural farming and organic products were also featured.

The main objective of the meeting was to further strengthen the country's cooperative framework, accelerate the rural economy and double farmers' income through cooperative societies.

During the day-long discussions, the participating Ministers deliberated in detail on the use of technology and enhancing transparency in the cooperative sector.

--IANS

mys/khz