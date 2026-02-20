Gujarat govt's proposal to make parental notification mandatory before marriage registration sparks debate

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Friday proposed changes to the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006, that would make it mandatory for parents to be formally involved in the marriage registration process initiated by couples. The move has triggered debate across political lines.

The proposal, presented in the Assembly, seeks amendments to provisions of the Gujarat Marriage Registration framework, requiring couples to disclose whether their parents have been informed and to submit details of both parents as part of the legal process. The government has invited public feedback and objections for 30 days before finalising the rules.

BJP spokesperson Anil Patel termed the move “historic and significant,” saying it addresses concerns raised by social organisations and parents across the state. He claimed that many marriages were taking place on the basis of inducements and alleged “love jihad,” with numerous registrations reported in several villages.

According to him, under the proposed mechanism, official documents of the parents will be required, and individuals supporting the marriage may also need to submit identification details. “Many social organisations and affected parents had submitted representations to the government, following which this step has been taken,” he said.

However, Congress MLA Kiritkumar Patel said no final decision has been taken yet. He noted that Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has only presented a proposal and sought opinions from various organisations across Gujarat for one month.

Patel added that the issue was not confined to any single community but had become a broader social concern, affecting Patidar, Thakur, Dalit and other communities alike. He said the matter had earlier been raised in the Legislative Assembly and welcomed the government’s move to initiate consultations.

Meanwhile, Purvin Patel, a prominent leader and spokesperson of the Sardar Patel Group (SPG), also welcomed the proposal. “We will bring together all communities to discuss the matter and gather suggestions. We hope that in the coming time, this will act as a protective shield for thousands of people,” he said.

Officials said the proposed rules would introduce a multi-stage process for marriage registration. Couples would be required to submit a formal declaration stating whether they have informed their parents, along with Aadhaar details, permanent addresses and contact numbers of both parents. After verification by the Assistant Registrar, an official notification would be sent to the parents electronically or physically within 10 working days.

The government also plans to shift the process to a centralised online portal and introduce a mandatory 30-day waiting period from the date of application before issuing a marriage registration certificate.

If implemented, the new framework could significantly alter the procedure for registering marriages in Gujarat, particularly affecting couples seeking to marry without parental involvement.

