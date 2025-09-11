Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to hold additional charge of Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra in addition to his own duties.

The development came after Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan demitted his office post his election as the country's Vice President.

"Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by C.P. Radhakrishnan due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties," a statement issued by the President's office said.

Governor Devvrat is also the Vice Chancellor of several universities in Gujarat.

Before being appointed Gujarat governor in 2019, Devvrat served as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, he also worked to spread awareness about natural farming and cow-breed improvement.

Governor Devvrat has a master's degree in History and Hindi, and a diploma in Yoga Science.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan said that he is an uncompromising nationalist and his happiest tenure was in Maharashtra.

"Before coming to Maharashtra, I served as Governor of Jharkhand. I also held the additional charge of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Yet, I can say with conviction that my happiest tenure was here in Maharashtra. Why? Because I am an uncompromising nationalist," he said at the felicitation organised after the announcement of his candidature for the Vice Presidential election.

"During the 13 months I had the privilege of serving in Maharashtra, and it has given me invaluable experience. There is a beautiful line in the Maharashtra Geet referring to Delhi ('Dilliche Hi Takht Rakhito'). My move to Delhi feels in many ways like going to guard another throne, that of our democracy. I feel privileged that, after former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, I too have the opportunity of moving from the post of Governor of Maharashtra to that of the Vice President of India," he said.

