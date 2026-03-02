Gujarat: Former Congress MLA’s nephew held for drunk driving in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, March 2 (IANS) ​Police arrested Vishal Gurjar, former Youth Congress office-bearer and nephew of ex-Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel, late Sunday night, for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into two parked cars in Maninagar, Ahmedabad.

The incident took place near City Corner Hotel, close to Maninagar Police Station, between 11 pm and 1 am.

According to officials, the car rammed into two vehicles parked along the roadside. One car sustained visible damage, while a two-wheeler was knocked over in the impact.​

Gurjar is the nephew of former Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel.​

Patel is a senior Congress leader who has previously served as President of the Ahmedabad City Congress Committee and as Mayor of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the early 2000s.​

Residents gathered at the scene shortly after the collision. Personnel from Maninagar Police Station, including Police Inspector Y.J. Rathod, reached the spot and brought the situation under control.​

Inspector S.N. Patel confirmed the timing of the incident.​

“The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and a case has been registered under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drink driving and Section 66(1)(b) of the Prohibition Act,” he said.​

Gurjar was released on bail in accordance with legal procedure. Police said the car had black window film and an NSUI plate at the time of the incident.​

Authorities are investigating the black film and NSUI plate. No complaints have been filed by vehicle owners yet.​

“Further action in the matter will proceed as per law,” Inspector Patel said.​

A similar incident happened in 2022 when a Youth Congress district president in Vadodara was caught drunk driving during a highway check.​

