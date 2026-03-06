Gujarat Dy CM launches Vadodara civic projects worth Rs 203 crore

Vadodara, March 6 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 203 crore in Vadodara, including works related to water supply, roads and urban infrastructure.

The projects were launched during a programme organised by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation during Sanghavi’s visit to the city.

On the same occasion, the foundation stone for a new girls' hostel at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Desar was also laid.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was working with determination to ensure that the basic needs of citizens are transformed into accessible facilities in every ward of municipal corporations.

He said long-term planning was essential as urbanisation accelerates. “By 2047, nearly 60 to 70 per cent of the population will be living in cities. The government is committed to creating planned infrastructure before that to meet the needs of the growing urban population,” he said.

Providing details about infrastructure development in Vadodara, Sanghavi said a special provision of Rs 1,000 crore had been made in the budget for the development of newly merged areas of the city.

According to him, Rs 800 crore has been allocated for water supply lines, Rs 700 crore for the drainage network and Rs 400 crore for the renovation and strengthening of roads.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, a new overhead water tank and delivery network in the Bhayli and Sevasi areas were inaugurated.

Sanghavi said the project would provide clean drinking water to more than 50,000 residents. "Over the past three years the city had recorded a 50 per cent reduction in water-borne diseases," he said.

Speaking about efforts to strengthen the city’s cultural and tourism infrastructure, Sanghavi said modern facilities including an international fountain and a 3D digital mapping show would be developed at Sursagar Lake at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

The project will also include Mangala Aarti darshan, a laser fountain and a sound and light show.

In addition, a Heritage Square will be developed near Nyay Mandir to preserve the city’s heritage while creating a new attraction for visitors.

He also praised the Vadodara Municipal Corporation for completing the deepening of the Vishwamitri river in what he described as record time.

“The completion of the deepening work of the Vishwamitri river in record-breaking time is an excellent example of cooperation between the state government and the municipal corporation,” he said.

Referring to the city’s economic prospects, Sanghavi said Vadodara was emerging in sectors such as IT, fintech and semiconductors and that these sectors would receive further momentum through the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit.

He also appealed to residents to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness in the city. “Cleanliness is not only the responsibility of the government or the administration but also of public participation,” he said, urging citizens not to litter and to help maintain public property.

Giving what he described as a “cleanliness challenge” to residents, he said Vadodara should aim to achieve the top position in cleanliness rankings in the country.

