Gujarat Congress flags ‘glorification’ concerns over Nathuram Godse-themed play

Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (IANS) Gujarat Congress on Saturday triggered a political row in Gujarat by objecting to the proposed staging of the play "I Am Nathuram Godse" at Hemu Gadhvi Hall in Rajkot.

The party alleged that the production seeks to legitimise or glorify the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi and demanded an explanation from the authorities over the grant of permission.

​Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Parthivrajsinh Kathwadia said the party would oppose the performance, asserting that Gujarat, which has deep historical and ideological links with Mahatma Gandhi, could not allow platforms that portray his killer in a positive light.

“Gandhi is the moral foundation of this nation and of Gujarat. Nathuram Godse cannot be projected as a hero under any circumstances,” he said.

​Questioning the approval process, Kathwadia asked the state administration to clarify how permission for the play was granted. “On what grounds was a play allowed to be staged in Gujarat? Who examined its content before approving?” he asked, adding that the authorities must be held accountable for their decision.

​Referring to Gandhi’s international standing, the Congress leader said India consistently upholds his legacy as a global symbol of peace and non-violence.

​“When world leaders visit India, they are taken to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial as a message of peace. Then how can there be parallel attempts to create sympathy for the person who assassinated him?” Kathwadia said.

​He described Godse as “independent India’s first terrorist” and alleged that such cultural productions were part of a larger effort to distort history and weaken the ideological influence of Mahatma Gandhi.

​“This is not about art alone. It is about the message being sent to society and to future generations,” he said.​

Kathwadia said the Congress would submit a formal protest and organise opposition against similar events if attempts were made to stage them elsewhere.​

“We will resist any effort to misuse cultural platforms to rewrite history or hurt public sentiment,” he said.

The controversy deepened after reports indicated that the same play had earlier been performed in other Gujarat cities, including Surat, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar.​

The Congress questioned whether permissions had been granted for those shows as well and sought a detailed response from the authorities concerned.​

--IANS

mys/dan