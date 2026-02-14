Gujarat: Cong predicts further fallout in AAP after farmer leader Karpada resigns

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Amreli District Congress president Pratap Dudhat has launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Saturday, claiming that further political fallout is imminent within the party following the resignation of farmer leader Raju Karpada.

In a video statement, Dudhat alleged that after Karpada’s exit, the next political casualty could be AAP’s state president Isudan Gadhvi.

“After Raju Karpada, now Isudan Gadhvi will face political consequences,” Dudhat said. He also targeted AAP MLA Gopal Italia, claiming, “Gopal Italia will sweep the Aam Aadmi Party clean and then join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public needs to understand this political game.”

The remarks come amid heightened political tension in Gujarat, particularly within the AAP unit, which has faced internal criticism and resignations in recent days.

Responding to the claims, Gadhvi said the allegations were an attempt to malign the party. “We come from ordinary families and fight for farmers. The Congress, which has always been anti-farmer, is trying to defame us,” he said.

He maintained that AAP remained committed to its principles and rejected the predictions about his political future.

The controversy follows the resignation of Raju Karpada on Wednesday, a prominent farmer leader from Muli taluka in Surendranagar district.

After stepping down from the party, Karpada addressed a press conference the following day, where he levelled serious allegations against certain AAP leaders.

“There was a mentality among some leaders that I should not come out of jail,” Karpada said.

He further alleged, “Some leaders of the state tried to implicate me. During my time in jail, the party could not even arrange a good lawyer, and farmers did not receive proper legal assistance.”

Karpada’s resignation and his allegations have intensified scrutiny of the internal functioning of AAP’s Gujarat unit.

The exchange of statements between rival parties has added to the political pressure.

