Gujarat CM hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s cricketing journey

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday took to social media to laud Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, celebrating his contribution to the sport and his stature as one of Gujarat’s most respected sporting icons.

In a post on X, CM Patel described Pujara’s career as a “remarkable cricketing journey", highlighting his calm presence at the crease, impeccable technique, and unflinching resilience — traits that have defined Pujara’s role in India’s most significant overseas Test triumphs.

“Your calm presence, impeccable technique, and unwavering resilience — especially in India’s historic overseas triumphs — have given the nation countless moments to cherish. From Rajkot to the world stage, you have truly embodied Gujarat’s cricketing spirit. Wishing you continued success and the very best for the future,” the CM wrote.

Cheteshwar Pujara, born on January 25, 1988, in Rajkot, Gujarat, is considered as one of India’s most technically sound and dependable Test cricketers.

Coming from a cricketing family, with his father Arvind Pujara also a former first-class player, Cheteshwar was introduced to the sport at a very young age. His mother, Reena, who passed away when he was just a teenager, played an important role in nurturing his early interest in the game.

Pujara made headlines in domestic cricket with his consistency, piling up runs for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, and soon became recognized as a promising replacement for Rahul Dravid in India’s Test setup. Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia, and since then has carved a niche as India’s anchor in the longest format of the game.

Known for his exceptional concentration, solid technique, and patience at the crease, he has been instrumental in many of India’s historic Test victories. His standout performances include the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where his monumental innings helped India win their first-ever Test series on Australian soil.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Pujara has focused almost entirely on Test cricket, becoming the backbone of India’s batting line-up in the red-ball format. Over the years, Pujara has faced challenges, including being dropped from the team and criticisms of his strike rate, but his resilience and determination have kept him in contention. Domestically, he remains a pillar for Saurashtra, guiding the team to Ranji Trophy success.

