Gujarat Budget offers ‘nothing for common people’, says Kejriwal

Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the Gujarat Budget for 2026-27, alleging that it contained “nothing for common people and had been prepared only for looting".

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said, “There is nothing for common people in Gujarat’s budget. Gujarat’s budget has been made only for looting.”

He added, "There is nothing in Gujarat’s budget for education, health, roads, farmers, small traders, women and the unemployed.”

Referring to the BJP’s three decades in office in the state, he said, “Even after 30 years of rule, the condition of roads, schools and hospitals in Gujarat is miserable.”

He alleged that farmers who speak out face action. “If a farmer raises his voice, he is put in jail in false cases. The way the BJP has insulted the people of Gujarat will not be tolerated," he said.

Kejriwal also raised concerns over trade and agriculture. “Because of the India-United States trade deal, our exports may stop. Our farmers’ cotton will neither be sold in our country nor in America,” he said.

The AAP national convenor questioned why the BJP government in Gujarat had not achieved what he said his party had done elsewhere.

“What we could do in Punjab in four years, why could the BJP government not do it in Gujarat in 30 years?” he asked. He added that “people are seeing hope in Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia and Chaitar Vasava. Wherever we go in Gujarat, a storm follows.”

Kejriwal also alleged that “the people of Gujarat are seeing that Congress is in the BJP’s pocket. The people of Gujarat hate Congress.”

Punjab CM Mann focused on taxation and welfare measures, saying, “Where does the tax money go? People are not getting any benefit. People in Gujarat pay taxes, but the money goes to big people.”

Referring to Delhi, he said, “Kejriwal ji doubled Delhi’s budget in 10 years. Under Kejriwal’s rule, electricity became free in Delhi, and schools and hospitals improved.”

Highlighting Punjab, Mann said, “In Punjab, 90 per cent of households get zero electricity bills. We provide free electricity, yet our electricity board is not in the loss.”

He added, “In Punjab, we provide free electricity to farmers during the day. In Punjab, the government bears medical expenses up to Rs 10 lakh for every family. Even a poor labourer can get treatment up to Rs 10 lakh free in a private hospital, the government pays.”

Mann also remarked, “In SIR, these people are creating their own electorate.”

The press conference was held during Kejriwal’s two-day visit to Gujarat, where he and Mann are scheduled to address party workers and interact with the public as part of their outreach in the state.

--IANS

mys/uk