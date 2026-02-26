Gujarat ATS nabs heroin and arms smuggler in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man wanted in Punjab for his alleged involvement in a high-profile heroin and arms smuggling case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rehmat Ali Sheikh, was apprehended from an embroidery factory in the Rakhial area of Ahmedabad.

Police sources said that a case had been registered against Sheikh at Raja Sansi police station in Amritsar, in connection with the smuggling of heroin, hand grenades, and pistols across the Pakistan-Punjab border.

Before his arrest in Gujarat, two co-accused had already been arrested by Punjab Police, and authorities had seized 42.9 kg of heroin, four hand grenades, a Star-mark pistol, and 46 live cartridges.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, Sheikh had fled Punjab after the case was registered on January 29. Intelligence received by the ATS indicated that he had travelled to Nepal, Bihar and subsequently arrived in Ahmedabad, where he had been working in an embroidery factory to conceal his identity.

“Based on the tip-off, our team conducted a targeted search in the Rakhial area and successfully apprehended the accused. He has been brought to the headquarters, and further questioning is underway," an official said.

During initial questioning, Sheikh admitted to being part of a larger narcotics and arms smuggling network.

He allegedly facilitated the delivery of consignments of heroin, hand grenades, and pistols from the Pakistan side of the Punjab border to associates in the state last month.

The offences under investigation include violations of sections 21 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Gujarat ATS officials confirmed that the Punjab Police had been informed of Sheikh’s arrest and that legal proceedings had been initiated to hand him over for further investigation.

Officials are also examining whether Sheikh received assistance while in Ahmedabad.

The ATS stressed that the operation reflects coordinated efforts between state police forces to combat organised narcotics trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks that operate across state and international borders.

Sheikh’s arrest continues Gujarat ATS’s efforts in inter-state and cross-border counter-terrorism operations, including a November 2025 case in which the squad detained individuals involved in arms smuggling connected to Pakistan-based terrorist networks.

--IANS

mys/dan