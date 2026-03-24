Gujarat Assembly set to debate UCC Bill today; Dy CM calls it 'historic day’

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, on Tuesday said that the day would be “written in Gujarat’s history in golden words,” as the State Assembly prepared to debate the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. The legislation is expected to be introduced by Sanghavi at around 2 P.M today.

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Speaking ahead of the debate, Sanghavi said the Bill is designed to secure equal rights for women across the state.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will present the UCC Bill today to ensure that all mothers, daughters and sisters in Gujarat are granted equal legal rights,” he said.

Highlighting long‑standing disparities in personal laws, Sanghavi noted that although India became independent in 1947, civil laws have continued to differ based on religion, community and caste.

“This has led to significant disadvantages for women. The new law will create a uniform legal framework for marriage, inheritance and related matters,” he added.

“Through the UCC, Gujarat will establish a single law governing personal matters, applicable to everyone,” Sanghavi said.

He expressed hope that the Bill would be passed following detailed discussion in the Assembly.

“This legislation is not aimed at any particular religion; it is intended for all citizens and guarantees equal rights under the law," he noted.

The Gujarat UCC Bill incorporates recommendations from a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai.

It proposes a common civil framework to replace religion‑specific personal laws and addresses marriage, divorce, succession and live‑in relationships.

Under the draft, marriage registration will be mandatory, though failure to register will not invalidate a marriage, but may attract penalties.

The Bill also sets formal procedures for relationships predating the law, includes inheritance provisions, and lists prohibited categories of relationships.

Certain exemptions have been outlined for Scheduled Tribes and customary rights groups.

The legislation follows the model of the Uniform Civil Code enacted in Uttarakhand and forms part of Gujarat’s efforts to standardise civil laws in line with Article 44 of the Indian Constitution.

--IANS

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