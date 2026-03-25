Gujarat Assembly passes Tribunal Amendment Bill to deliver faster justice for university employees

Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Gujarat Educational Institutions Service Tribunal (Amendment) Bill-2026 unanimously, aiming to provide quicker resolution of disputes for academic and non-academic employees of educational institutions.

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Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the bill would bring all state universities under the jurisdiction of the tribunal, ensuring that service-related and institutional disputes are resolved efficiently.

“With the passage of this bill, university employees will now receive speedy justice at their doorstep,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted that the inclusion of all universities under the tribunal’s authority would strengthen the justice system in the educational sector, reduce the burden on courts, and enhance transparency.

Vaja explained that the 2023 Gujarat Public Universities Act, which consolidated various university-related laws, had resulted in the repeal of earlier acts specific to individual universities.

“As a result, these universities were removed from the jurisdiction of the Gujarat Educational Institutions Service Tribunal Act, 2006. This amendment brings them back under the tribunal, increasing accountability and efficiency in the higher education system,” he said.

The Minister added that the bill also provides flexibility for the government to include other universities through notifications if required.

Conversely, provisions have been made to ensure that universities cannot be removed from the tribunal’s jurisdiction without the government’s authority.

Additionally, the bill allows the state government, via a Gazette notification, to repeal any enactment listed in Schedule-1 of the legislation, while taking into account the autonomy of universities.

Vaja noted that bringing universities under the tribunal’s purview would standardise decisions and reduce the workload of ordinary courts.

“Parties can appear before the tribunal themselves or through legal representatives, ensuring timely and appropriate justice for employees working at all levels, from primary institutions to universities,” he said.

Since 2014, the Educational Tribunal has resolved approximately 3,650 cases.

In cases where applicants were entitled to benefits, orders were issued accordingly, while applications with no entitlement were dismissed, the Minister added.

--IANS

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