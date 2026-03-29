Gujarat: Ahmedabad gets Rs 1,099 crore infra push as state expands urban development drive

Ahmedabad, March 29 (IANS) Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday received a Rs 1,099 crore infrastructure boost with the inauguration and foundation laying of multiple projects.

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Presiding over the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the works are aimed at making urban living “easier and more convenient” while strengthening the city’s global standing.

The projects unveiled include housing, bridges, gardens, lakes, auditoriums and other urban facilities intended to improve civic amenities and expand infrastructure capacity.

Addressing the event, Patel said, “The state government has given priority to making the lives of citizens easier and more convenient,” adding that urban development efforts in Gujarat have followed a sustained policy direction.

He said the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2005 as “Urban Development Year” continues to guide planning, with 2025 also observed under the same theme in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that Ahmedabad had secured global recognition, including its status as a World Heritage City, and said, “Today, Ahmedabad is moving firmly towards modern development while maintaining its global identity.”

He added that strengthening infrastructure and improving public welfare remained central to the government’s approach.

Patel cited that over the past five years, more than 13,000 road works and 6,152 storm water and drainage projects had been undertaken in Ahmedabad, alongside initiatives to strengthen the drinking water distribution system.

He said efforts to develop Ahmedabad as a green city had seen “notable success”, with over 450 works completed at a cost exceeding Rs 110 crore under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the transport sector, he said 21 urban mobility projects worth more than Rs 2,561 crore had been implemented, with the BRTS and Metro systems developed as modern public transport networks.

On housing, Patel said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), homes had been provided to thousands of beneficiaries in Ahmedabad at a cost exceeding Rs 4,501 crore.

"The city’s sanitation performance had been recognised as the cleanest among cities with a population of over 1 million," he said.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister said preparations were underway to upgrade infrastructure to global standards in view of events such as the Commonwealth Games and the World Police and Fire Games.

Plans to extend the Sabarmati riverfront to GIFT City and the redevelopment of the Gandhi Ashram were also highlighted as key initiatives expected to support tourism and broader development.

Patel said the government had also moved to digitise Anganwadi services.

“Through the ‘Poshan Track’ application, beneficiary data will be updated in real time, monitoring will become stronger and timely tracking of the health of pregnant women and children will be ensured,” he said.

Smartphones were distributed to Anganwadi workers to support the initiative.

State Women and Child Development Minister Manisha Vakil said more than 55,000 Anganwadi workers would be provided smartphones.

“Tasks such as weighing children, collecting nutrition-related information and uploading data to the ‘Poshan Tracker’ application will now become easier and faster,” she said, adding that it would enable continuous monitoring of children’s health and nutrition.

She also said that tracking of take-home rations and support to pregnant and lactating women would improve, and that Rs 360 crore had been allocated to strengthen Anganwadi infrastructure.

State Urban Development Minister Darshana Vaghela said, “Providing good roads, strong infrastructure and clean drinking water to the citizens of Ahmedabad is the state government’s top priority,” adding that there was no shortage of funds for development works and that continued investment had enabled expansion of civic infrastructure and housing.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Satadhar Junction flyover in the Ghatlodia area.

Built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, the structure is 936 metres long and 16.60 metres wide.

The proposal for the flyover had been suggested by the Chief Minister, and funding was provided under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

Officials said the project is expected to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow along the Naranpura–Sola Science City route.

--IANS

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