Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body designates 126 feeding spots; deploys AI to manage stray animals

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has recently launched a city-wide initiative to manage stray animals and improve human-animal coexistence, officials said on Friday.

The policy identifies designated feeding spots for stray dogs and other animals, with fines imposed for feeding outside these locations.

According to AMC’s Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD), the aim is to provide structured feeding arrangements while keeping the city clean.

Naresh Rajput, Head of CNCD, said, “As per the Central government’s Animals Birth Rules 2023 and Supreme Court guidelines, every urban local body must establish feeding spots for street dogs. This is intended to prevent citizens from spreading garbage and causing inconvenience by feeding animals in random locations.”

The corporation is also using artificial intelligence to manage issues caused by stray cows.

So far, over 1,10,000 cows in the city have been fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and microchips.

Cameras at 130 junctions capture images of the animals, allowing officials to identify and return them to their owners, along with reducing traffic disruptions.

Rajput added, “The corporation has deployed a CCTV network at 130 junctions. These cameras capture photos of cows, enabling the identification of their owners. AMC is using AI and deep learning technologies in this process.”

The policy for stray dogs covers nine zones and 48 wards, with 126 feeding spots established across the city.

Shelter homes have also been created for street dogs.

Officials say the measures have reduced public nuisance and helped control the rise of rabies cases.

A resident, Ekta, said, “Previously, people used to feed dogs on the roads. AMC’s new feeding points allow people to feed both dogs and cows in one place. Earlier, feeding street dogs on the streets caused dirt and inconvenience, but now citizens have a convenient and safe way to feed stray animals.”

Officials say the initiative ensures the safety of both animals and the public while contributing to the city’s cleanliness.

They add that it also promotes discipline, compassion, and awareness towards animals, supporting the broader ‘Clean City’ campaign.

