Gujarat: 203 kg suspected narcotics seized from Iranian Boat off Porbandar; two nationals held

Ahmedabad/Porbandar, Feb 17 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard have seized 203 kilograms of a suspected narcotic substance from an Iranian speedboat intercepted nearly 140 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast, following an eight to 10-hour joint operation at sea.

According to the ATS, SP K. K. Patel received specific intelligence that an Iranian drug smuggler identified as Haji Fida had dispatched around 200 kilograms of a suspicious chemical substance from Konarak Port in Iran between February 15 and 16.

The consignment was expected to reach near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Porbandar and be delivered mid-sea to an Indian vessel for onward transport to Punjab.

Acting on the information, ATS coordinated with the Indian Coast Guard to form a joint team and launched an operation in the Arabian Sea.

The suspicious speedboat was intercepted at around 8 pm on Monday within Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Two Iranian nationals - Abdul Majid and Abdul Sattar, both residents of Chabahar in Iran's Konarak region - were found on board. Officials recovered 203 packets containing approximately 203 kilograms of a white suspected narcotic substance.

DIG Sunil Joshi said the operation was based on precise intelligence inputs. "We had received specific information about the movement of a consignment from Iran towards Indian waters. Based on that input, a joint team of Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard was formed and the boat was intercepted about 140 nautical miles off Porbandar," he said.

He added, "A total of 203 packets weighing around 203 kilograms were recovered from the boat. The substance appears to be a white narcotic material, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed examination."

Joshi said smaller vessels are often used for such operations due to their speed and manoeuvrability. "Small boats are capable of faster travel and there is a higher possibility of attempting to evade surveillance. However, our teams had been monitoring the movement," he said.

Mobile phones, certain chemicals and food items were also seized from the vessel.

"Data from the recovered phones is being analysed and investigation is under way.Preliminary information suggests the consignment was intended to be delivered for further transport to Punjab,” Joshi said.

The accused and the seized vessel have been brought to the Porbandar Coast Guard station, and further legal action has been initiated.

--IANS

mys/svn