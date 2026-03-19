Gudi Padwa, a time of renewed hope and the promise of new beginnings: PM Modi

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Marathi new year, saying that today, as India continues its journey towards progress and self-reliance, the essence of Gudi Padwa becomes even more relevant.

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“The values it embodies are the very values that guide us. In a rapidly changing world, these traditions anchor us, reminding us of our roots and what we stand for. Let us carry forward the spirit of Gudi Padwa throughout the year with renewed determination and a sense of purpose,” he said in his greetings.

“On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. This sacred festival, marking the beginning of the New Year, is a time of renewed hope and the promise of new beginnings. As the Gudi is raised high, it stands as a symbol of victory, prosperity and optimism,” said the Prime Minister.

He further stated, “Gudi Padwa holds deep cultural and historical significance. It symbolises the triumph of righteousness over adversity. It is also associated with the onset of spring, the season of rejuvenation. May this New Year bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has extended his greetings for Gudi Padwa, the commencement of the Marathi New Year.

CM Fadnavis said, "Let us grow the spirit of Maharashtra (Maharashtra-dharma)... Let us raise the Gudi of Marathi pride high! May this New Year bring happiness, contentment, and prosperity to everyone. May it fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and wishes of all. I pray that everyone is blessed with good health, providing the energy needed to turn new concepts into reality. Let us use the new vitality gained from this occasion to resolve to grow the spirit of Maharashtra and raise the Gudi of the Marathi language and culture even higher!"

--IANS

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