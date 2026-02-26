Guarantees part of development but rich should not avail of welfare schemes: K'taka Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Responding to Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that the guarantee schemes are a burden on the state government, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Thursday said the rich should not avail of the benefits of these welfare schemes and clarified that the schemes were not a burden but part of development.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Patil questioned, “If Minister M.B. Patil himself avails guarantee benefits, would that be appropriate?”

“The guarantee schemes are not a burden; they are part of development. We are spending Rs 60,000 crore on these schemes as we had assured the people of the state,” M.B. Patil said.

M.B. Patil added that the guarantees are pro-poor schemes and have benefited many people. “There is no burden on the government due to the guarantees. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will manage the finances,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, commenting on the issue, said, “Deputy CM Shivakumar is our state president. When we went to the elections, all of us together prepared the manifesto. I was the chairman of the Manifesto Committee, and the manifesto was prepared collectively.”

“He may have expressed his opinion based on information available to him now. There may be many matters known to him that others are not aware of. In that backdrop, he may have said so. He has expressed his opinion, and we will discuss it,” he added.

When asked about appeals urging the rich not to avail guarantee benefits, Parameshwara said that no income-based classification was made while implementing the schemes.

“At the time of implementing the guarantees, we did not classify beneficiaries based on income. It was assumed that well-off people would not avail themselves of these schemes. However, now even affluent people are availing the benefits. Those owning 100 acres of land are also receiving the Rs 2,000 monthly assistance,” he said.

“In that context, the Chief Minister may have made such a statement. We can recall that at the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people who are financially well-off to voluntarily give up LPG subsidy. Similarly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given a message,” he added.

Amid criticism from BJP that the five guarantees of the Congress government are pushing Karnataka towards bankruptcy, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar while addressing the ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ initiative that provides preventive treatment for hemophilia patients said though the schemes are a burden, the government wants to ensure that people do not face mental stress due to financial difficulties.

While addressing the gathering, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “We have given five guarantees, ensuring free bus service for women, free power, and Rs 2,000 financial assistance. We have given these benefits even though they are a burden on the state government."

“We want to ensure that people do not face mental stress due to financial difficulties. If you are confident, people will come forward to provide assistance. In this background, the government has taken a decision to instil financial confidence and mental strength among people, so that they are financially empowered.”

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement on the guarantee schemes, CM Siddaramaiah said that although Rs 52,000 crore is being spent annually on the guarantee schemes, development works are continuing. He added that Rs 1,20,000 crore has already been spent on the guarantees.

