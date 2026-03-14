Guarantees and development given equal priority: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bagalkote, March 14 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the state government is committed to addressing regional imbalances in North Karnataka and asserted that the Congress-led state government is one that fulfils the promises it makes to the people.

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"Guarantees and development given equal priority," he added.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute, inaugurating various development works, and launching the distribution of compensation for lands acquired under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP).

The Chief Minister also paid tributes to former MLA late H.Y. Meti, who represented the region and recently passed away, and prayed for peace to his departed soul.

He said that Meti had played a key role in the establishment of the government medical college in Bagalkote.

"The announcement to establish the medical college was made in the 2025 state Budget and the foundation stone was being laid now as part of the state government's development agenda, and not because of the upcoming by-election," he clarified.

Siddaramaiah said that since coming to power in Karnataka, the state government has launched several foundation stone ceremonies and inaugurations aimed at developing multiple districts.

"The state government intends to establish medical colleges and trauma centres in every district, and steps have already been taken in about 25 districts."

He added that a super speciality hospital would also be established in Bagalkote next year.

The Chief Minister said allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the guarantee schemes have left no funds for development were far from the truth.

"Our (Congress) government is giving equal priority to both guarantees and development. Every year about Rs 50,000 crore is spent on guarantee schemes and so far Rs 1.22 lakh crore has been spent," he added.

He alleged that despite being in power for four years in Karnataka, the BJP did not establish a medical college in Bagalkote and accused the party of trying to create divisions between communities.

Siddaramaiah said the previous BJP government did not show interest in providing compensation under the Upper Krishna Project, which discouraged farmers from giving their land.

He said that the Congress government has now decided to pay compensation in a single instalment.

"Funds have been allocated in the current state Budget for land compensation under the third phase of the UKP and additional funds will also be arranged later."

Farmers voluntarily giving land will receive Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land, he said, adding that the BJP was spreading misinformation about the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 446 crore is being distributed as compensation for 900 acre of land in eight villages that fall under the UKP project area.

He reiterated that the Karnataka government always fulfills its promises.

He also alleged that despite repeated requests, the Union government has not granted necessary approvals for several irrigation projects in the state, including the Upper Krishna Project and the Mahadayi project.

"Our (Congress) government is making every effort to ensure justice for the people of North Karnataka. We are committed to removing the regional imbalance in this region," he said.

--IANS

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