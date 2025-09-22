GST reforms will serve as catalyst, give new impetus to Indian economy: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, Sep 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, saying the move will boost investors' confidence and allow the citizens to celebrate the festive season with greater enthusiasm and joy.

The Chief Minister, who was in Gorakhpur, met with local traders to mark the rollout of the reform. Earlier in the day, he also held a Janata Darbar to listen to public grievances.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Today is the first day of Shardiya Navratri. The first form of Goddess Durga, Shailputri, is associated with the worship rituals of Sanatan Dharma followers across the country. The Kalash Sthapana ceremony for Shardiya Navratri is being held. And on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a Diwali gift to the entire nation."

Highlighting the changes that it will bring, CM Yogi said, "By implementing the biggest reform in GST so far, the GST rate on general consumer goods has been reduced from 18 per cent and 12 per cent to 5 per cent or 0 per cent."

He added that farmers and students will also benefit. Additionally, he said that a "significant relief" has also been given for the medicines.

"The GST rate for farmers, who feed the nation, has been reduced to 5 per cent or 0 per cent. GST on student teaching materials has been reduced from 12 per cent to 0 per cent," he said.

Calling the reform a catalyst for growth, the Chief Minister stated, "The reform will give a new impetus to the Indian economy. The average consumer will celebrate festivals and celebrations with joy and enthusiasm. Their purchasing power will increase. The market will strengthen, and consumption will naturally increase, so production will also have to increase. New jobs will be created along with it. In other words, GST reform has only one name, but its benefits are numerous."

He said that Uttar Pradesh government has also launched a public outreach campaign to raise awareness about the changes.

"Today, for this GST reform, we have engaged with merchants, customers, and ordinary consumers. We have come out for a public awareness program, and the same slogan is echoing everywhere: 'Ghati GST, mila uphaar, dhanyawad Modi Sarkar!'" he said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CM Yogi concluded, "Every merchant, every consumer, and every citizen is enthusiastically celebrating their festivals. It is my good fortune to have had the opportunity to participate in this program. I extend my best wishes for Shardiya Navratri to all citizens."

--IANS

sd/mr