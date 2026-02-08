Group II and II-A main exams postponed in TN after widespread irregularities claims at test centres

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Staff Selection Commission has postponed the Group II and Group II-A main examinations across the State following reports of serious irregularities at multiple examination centres.

The decision was announced on Sunday, affecting thousands of candidates who were scheduled to appear for the crucial recruitment tests.

The examinations were to be conducted for a range of government posts, including Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer, Probation Officer, Sub-Registrar Level-2, Special Division Assistant, Forester, Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Supervisor, Assistant Level-3, Executive Officer Level-3, Lower Division Executive Clerk, and several other Group II cadre positions.

A total of 828 vacancies had been notified in July 2025.

Last year, more than 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination held on September 28. Following the results released in December last year, 1,126 candidates qualified for Group II posts, and 9,457 candidates cleared the eligibility stage for Group II-A positions.

The subject examination for Group II-A was scheduled for the morning session, while the Tamil eligibility test for both categories was planned for the afternoon.

However, the Commission reported irregularities at seven examination centres, including private colleges in Nandanam and Arumbakkam in Chennai, prompting the immediate cancellation of the day's tests.

Subsequently, authorities extended the postponement to all 38 centres across Tamil Nadu.

At one private college in Arumbakkam, only 200 out of 600 candidates were allegedly allowed to take the examination.

Many others, though assigned the same venue on their admit cards, found that no arrangements had been made to conduct the test.

Candidates also complained about missing roll numbers and poor coordination, leading to confusion and protests at several locations.

Additional complaints included last-minute changes to examination centres and the non-arrival of question papers at the Government College centre in Nandanam.

Initially, the Commission suspended exams at seven Chennai centres, but later decided to postpone the entire State's examination to ensure fairness and transparency.

Commission Chairman Prabhakar stated that a fresh date for the examinations would be announced after a detailed review. Authorities assured candidates that necessary steps would be taken to prevent such lapses in future and to conduct the recruitment process smoothly.

