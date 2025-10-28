Great danger signal 10 at Kakinada Port as cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast (Lead)

Visakhapatnam, Oct 28 (IANS) Great danger signal number 10 was hoisted at Kakinada Port on Tuesday as the severe cyclone 'Montha' in the Bay of Bengal was hurtling towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

With the cyclone nearing the coast, the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, directed authorities to replace danger signal seven with 10 at Kakinada Port.

The great danger signal is the highest issued to port in times of severe cyclones.

Great danger signal number nine was hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kalingapatnam and Bheemunipatnam ports.

Great danger signal eight was hoisted at Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu ports.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), cyclonic storm Montha over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclone and moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours. It lies centred about 160 km from Machilipatnam, 240 km from Kakinada and 320 km from Visakhapatnam.

The system is being continuously monitored from the Disaster Management Authority’s control room

The severe cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Kakinada and Machilipatnam tonight. At the time of crossing the coast, strong cyclonic winds with speeds of 90-110 km per hour. Due to its impact, extremely heavy rainfall is expected from Srikakulam to Nellore, with very heavy rainfall in some areas.

APSDMA has advised people to stay safe indoors.

The IMD has issued a red alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh. It said in a bulletin that scattered heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada-Yanam, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa and Nandyal districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued high wave alerts for coastal districts.

It forecasted high waves in the range of 3 - 4.7 meters. INCOIS has advised small vessels not to ply near shore and to suspend recreational activities. Erosion/wave surges are possible under the impact of the cyclone.

--IANS

ms/svn