'Grandma, you are my ideal': Priyanka on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid heartfelt tributes to her "ideal" late Prime Minister and her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, on her birth anniversary on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Priyanka said, "Patriotism, compassion, strength, courage, dedication, and sacrifice -- a steely personality forged from all these sentiments, which made the world acknowledge India's might. Made the country a nuclear power. Strengthened the infrastructure to fortify India's foundation."

"Grandma, you are my ideal, and in the form of the values you imparted, you are always with me," she added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also paid homage to Indira Gandhi and said that her patriotism and ethics give him the courage to "stand against injustice".

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi said, "The inspiration to make fearless decisions for India and to always prioritise the nation's interest in every situation has come to me from my grandmother. Her courage, patriotism, and ethics continue to give me the courage to stand firmly against injustice even today."

Rahul Gandhi, along with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and several other party leaders, arrived at the Shakti Sthal to pay floral tributes to the late Prime Minister.

Congress chief Kharge also took to X and posted, "The exemplary and the dynamic leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, shall forever remain an inspiration. Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress."

"Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations," he added.

Indira Gandhi, popularly known as the 'Iron Lady of India,' was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru.

National Integration Day, observed annually on November 19, coincides with the late PM Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary and serves to honour her pivotal role in shaping India's political, social, and economic journey.

