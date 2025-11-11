Govt that can keep us safe, prioritise education: Bihar voters share their expectations

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) As voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, voters on Tuesday shared their expectations from the next government. Many also expressed satisfaction with the current administration’s performance.

IANS spoke to voters of Bihar’s several district. A voter said, “We want a government that can keep us safe, prioritise education across the state, and increase job opportunities.”

Another voter said, “We are voting for development. The current government is good for us. I urge first-time voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote.”

A third voter added, “We want the next government to bring positive change and focus more on improving education. There is a need for progress and new ideas.”

In Bhagalpur, a voter said, “Yes, I am very happy. I am glad to exercise my voting rights.”

In Bagaha, another voter shared, “I have cast my vote. Earlier, I voted in the name of development, and I will continue to do so. The way the government is working today — hospitals are being built in our Bagaha, and bridges are being constructed — gives us hope.”

In Laukaha, a first-time voter expressed enthusiasm, saying, “I was very excited to vote for the first time.”

Meanwhile, voting is underway peacefully in Bihar across 122 Assembly seats in 20 districts in the second and final phase of the state elections, which began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, 31.38 per cent of votes were cast till 11 a.m. In the first four hours, Kishanganj recorded the highest voter turnout at 34.74 per cent, while Madhubani registered 28.66 per cent voting.

As per the Election Commission of India, voter turnout stood at 32.39 per cent in West Champaran, 31.16 per cent in East Champaran, 31.58 per cent in Sheohar, 29.81 per cent in Sitamarhi, 28.66 per cent in Madhubani, 31.69 per cent in Supaul, 31.88 per cent in Araria, 34.74 per cent in Kishanganj, 32.94 per cent in Purnia, 30.83 per cent in Katihar, and 29.08 per cent in Bhagalpur.

Additionally, 32.91 per cent voting was recorded in Banka, 31.98 per cent in Kaimur, 29.80 per cent in Rohtas, 31.07 per cent in Arwal, 30.36 per cent in Jehanabad, 32.88 per cent in Aurangabad, 34.07 per cent in Gaya, 29.02 per cent in Nawada, and 33.69 per cent in Jamui.

In this phase, more than 3.7 crore voters will decide the political fate of 1,302 candidates. During the first phase held earlier, 27.65 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 a.m. The second phase will determine the fortunes of several prominent leaders from both the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

A total of 45,399 polling stations have been set up for the electorate, including 5,326 in urban areas and 40,073 in rural regions. In this round, 122 candidates from the NDA and 127 from the Grand Alliance are in the fray.

--IANS

jk/rad