Govt taking consistent steps to boost Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business: PM Modi in Aizawl

Aizawl, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government is consistently taking steps to boost Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

“The next-generation GST reforms have recently been introduced and it means lower taxes on many products, making life easier for families,” he said.

Inaugurating the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram, flagging off three new trains connecting Aizawl with Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati and laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to the welfare of common people.

He recalled that before 2014, even daily essentials such as toothpaste, soap, and oil were taxed at 27 per cent and today, he noted, only 5 per cent GST is applicable on these items.

Noting that during the Opposition rule, medicines, test kits, and insurance policies were heavily taxed, PM Modi stated that this made healthcare expensive and insurance inaccessible for ordinary families.

He emphasised that today, all these services and products have become affordable. The Prime Minister added that the new GST rates would also make medicines for serious diseases like cancer more inexpensive.

He informed that after September 22, cement and construction materials would also become cheaper.

PM Modi noted that many companies manufacturing scooters and cars have already reduced prices. He expressed confidence that the upcoming festive season will be even more vibrant across the nation.

The Prime Minister stated that as part of the reforms, GST on most hotels has been reduced to only 5 per cent. He remarked that travelling to various places, staying in hotels, and eating out will now become more affordable.

He emphasised that this would encourage more people to travel, explore, and enjoy different parts of the country. He noted that tourist hubs like the North East will particularly benefit from this change.

“India’s economy has recorded a growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025–26. This means India is the fastest growing major economy in the world,” PM Modi informed, stating that the country is also witnessing strong growth in 'Make in India' and exports.

Referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’, he remarked that the nation saw how Indian soldiers taught a lesson to those who sponsor terror. The Prime Minister said the entire country was filled with pride for the armed forces.

He emphasised that 'Made in India' weapons played a significant role in protecting the nation during this operation and the growth of India’s economy and manufacturing sector is crucial for national security.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of every citizen, every family, and every region.

He stated that a developed India would be built through the empowerment of its people and expressed confidence that the people of Mizoram will play a vital role in this journey.

PM Modi extended heartfelt congratulations and welcomed Aizawl to India’s railway map. He reiterated that although he could not visit Aizawl due to bad weather conditions, he is confident that they would meet very soon.

Mizoram Governor, General VK Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present among other dignitaries at the event.

--IANS

sc/rad