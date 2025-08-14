Govt joined hands with divisive forces to defame Dharmasthala: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday alleged that the Karnataka government joined hands with divisive forces to defame the pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala in connection with the alleged mass graves case.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 69, BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, made strong accusations against the government.

"The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has entered into the matter. What is their connection with Dharmasthala? People are making statements that they will take JCBs and barge into Dharmasthala and enter the temple.

"For the past two months, a systematic campaign has been carried out against Hindu sentiments, and the government is keeping quiet. With whom have you (the government) joined hands to carry out this conspiracy?" Sunil Kumar questioned.

"Do you think you can play with Hindu religious feelings as you wish? What is the agenda of the Congress-led government? The unknown complainant, known as the ‘mask man’, came with a skull on July 11. On July 16, Home Minister G. Parameshwara met Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh and announced the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on July 19. Is it the Congress high command’s agenda to defame Dharmasthala? Is this the conspiracy of the INDIA bloc?" he alleged.

"Dharmasthala is a sacred place. Every home in Karnataka has reverence for the holy place and Lord Manjunatha. People have the custom of visiting this place at least once a year," he stated.

"For the past few months, there has been a systematic propaganda campaign against it. Continuous attacks are being made on religious beliefs with the intention of weakening the religion. There is a feeling among people that the Congress-led government is sympathetic towards those carrying out this vicious campaign," Sunil Kumar alleged.

"When the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence took place in Bengaluru, a group burnt the police station and the sitting MLA’s house over one post against their religion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the people who indulged in violence, saying their religious sentiments were hurt. In the case of Dharmasthala, how should the crowd react?" Sunil Kumar asked.

"The Karnataka police are booking suo motu cases against communal posts, and BJP workers have been arrested for sharing a post on the Ramayan. Why is there no FIR even after such a vicious campaign? Attempts being made are not for justice but for hurting religious sentiments," he claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded, saying, "I believe in Dharmasthala’s Lord Manjunatha and the family managing the temple. This is the place where the custom of offering food to lakhs of devotees was started for the first time.

"Don’t link the developments surrounding the investigation to the Congress party. More than the BJP, Congress leaders are concerned about keeping the image of the temple town unaffected. Our government is committed to protecting the philosophy of service and religious work carried out in Dharmasthala."

Dy CM Shivakumar further said that the man had approached the court and the government was obliged to act. "We are more concerned than you about protecting the reputation of the religious centre," the Dy CM stated.

Suresh Kumar said, "There is no connection between your words and actions. Your government says the SIT was not required, but forms it the next day. Your government is going everywhere the unknown complainant takes it and conducting excavations without any logic."

Sunil Kumar concluded by saying, "Lodge one FIR against the vicious campaign to show your commitment. Issue a statement from the government regarding the findings of the probe. Across the state, in 17 districts, people are taking to the streets. Act before the situation goes out of control."

