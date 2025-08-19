Govt forming separate authority for industrial focal points: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (IANS) Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday said the state government is going to form a separate authority for the maintenance of all industrial focal points, which will solve all the problems of industrialists.

He said currently they have floated tenders of Rs 100 crore to upgrade the focal points, with which sewerage, CCTV cameras, lights, roads and other arrangements.

Arora said in a statement that for the convenience of industrialists, they are going to make exhibition centres in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana at the earliest. Arora said for the development of industry in Punjab, “Rising Punjab -- From Suggestions to Solutions” events are being organised in all major cities, which started from Amritsar on Tuesday.

“We are taking new initiatives for the industrialists and coming up with new plans.”

Talking about the achievements made so far, he added that an investment of Rs 1.14,000 crore has been made in Punjab so far, which has provided employment to four and a half lakh people.

He said, “We have resolved 42-year-old issues with the one-time settlement scheme, which has greatly benefited the plot holders. We are giving ownership rights of the leasehold plot holders so that they can easily carry out their financial transactions.”

He said all approvals for setting up industries in Punjab will be done within 45 days, and these approvals will start from the third to fourth day. For this, there is no need to visit any office; you just have to apply on a portal.

He said that officers are resolving most of the issues of the industrialists over the phone, and none of the industrialists feel the need to visit any office.

He said that to take the industry to the top, the government has formed 24 committees of different sectors, in which no member is a politician, but all the members are related to that industry.

