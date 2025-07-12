Govt boasting of 'one and a half years vs five years’ can’t even conduct basic elections: Gehlot

Jaipur, July 12 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of shirking its constitutional responsibilities by delaying elections to Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

Gehlot said, "The government that boasts of ‘one and a half years versus five years’ has failed to conduct even basic democratic elections."

He highlighted that Article 243-E of the Constitution mandates that Panchayati Raj elections must be held every five years without fail.

"The current government is openly flouting constitutional provisions due to fear of an electoral defeat," he alleged.

Gehlot further cited key Supreme Court rulings, including Goa Government vs Fauzia Imtiaz Sheikh and Punjab State Election Commission vs Punjab Government, which reaffirm that elections for local self-government bodies must be conducted every five years, as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Even the highest court of the country has made it clear -- these elections are not optional. They are a democratic necessity,” he stressed.

The former CM claimed that the BJP's avoidance of timely elections reflects its nervousness about facing the public.

“They know the people are unhappy and might vote them out. That’s why they’re delaying elections on flimsy grounds,” he said.

Gehlot urged the Election Commission and judiciary to intervene and ensure democratic processes are followed. “Democracy is being weakened under this regime. If elections are not held on time, it sets a dangerous precedent for the country,” he warned.

Over 6,500 Panchayati Raj institutions and over 50 municipal bodies in Rajasthan have completed their five-year term, but elections have not yet been conducted. The State Election Commission confirmed this recently in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query. The commission stated that no proposal for elections has been received so far, and elections cannot be held until delimitation and reorganisation processes are completed.

The State Election Commission, in a submission to the High Court, explained that the work of delimitation and reorganisation is currently underway at the state government level, due to which, timely elections were not possible.

As of January 2025, the tenure of over 6,500 Panchayats had ended. In the interim, the state government appointed sarpanches as administrators, a move that has been challenged in the High Court.

