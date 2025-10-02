Governor’s statement, Centre's stance on floods unnecessary, says Punjab AAP

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday strongly reacted to the statement of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who said that the state government is treating the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as its own fund and that no change in the rules on its usage is possible.

AAP leader Baltej Pannu and spokesperson Neel Garg termed the Governor’s statement and the Centre’s stance as unnecessary, noting, in a statement, that the SDRF is essentially the State Disaster Relief Fund.

"The Central government keeps this fund precisely for states so that it can be used during disasters or emergencies."

The AAP leaders accused the BJP-led Centre of hiding behind rules when nature’s fury is so grave, saying this only means the Centre "does not want to stand with Punjab during its biggest calamity".

Pannu questioned the Governor, saying: “When the Prime Minister can meet a Governor again and again, but does not spare time to meet an elected Chief Minister, then where exactly does this rule of ‘elected’ versus ‘selected’ apply?”

AAP spokesperson Garg described the stance of the Governor and the Centre as "completely anti-people".

Contending that in any welfare state, "rules are always framed for the welfare of the people", he pointed out that the SDRF rules were framed in 2010, but since then inflation has tripled.

"Therefore, in today’s times, the Rs 6,800 per acre compensation is unacceptable, especially when at that time even the diesel rate was only Rs 38 per litre."

He expressed regret that even after one and a half months of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann writing a letter to the Prime Minister, there has been no reply.

Garg stressed the statements of the Home Ministry and the Governor only indicate that the Centre "is not in the mood to change the SDRF rules".

Advising the Centre to abandon its stubborn attitude, he said that "if we truly want to help the people, then the rules must be amended as per present needs".

The AAP urged the Central government to think like a people-oriented government and to amend the rules without any delay in order to help the people of Punjab.

--IANS

vg/vd