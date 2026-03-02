Gorkha leaders meet BJP chief Nitin Nabin, demand statehood or UT status for hills in Bengal

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) In a crucial meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin in Siliguri of Darjeeling district in West Bengal on Monday, the Gorkha leaders from the state had demanded either separate statehood or Union Territory (UT) status for the hills comprising of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in North Bengal.

At the end of the meeting, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling constituency, Raju Bista, said that in the meeting, BJP President Nabin had assured that there will be a permanent political solution on the issue related to North Bengal hills if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in the crucial Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

"Everyone has the freedom to express their opinion, and it should always be done. Grief should not be suppressed. It should be expressed. The BJP wants all problems to be resolved. Problems should be resolved through dialogue. If the BJP forms the government in the state in 2026, there will be a permanent solution to the issues related to the hills," Bista added.

Later, while addressing a gathering at Islampur in North Dinajpur district, part of the BJP's ongoing Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal that started from March 1, BJP President Nabin said that people of the state have been cheated and betrayed during the current Trinamool Congress-led state government during the last 15 years.

"They (Trinamool Congress) came to power in the state promising to revive the golden days of West Bengal. But what they gave to the people of West Bengal was betrayal, crime against women, and rampant corruption in every sphere. When the safety of our sisters in West Bengal is compromised at their places of study and work, the Chief Minister advises women not to step out after dusk. Such an attitude is unthinkable in the lands of Goddess Kali and Goddess Durga. Only the BJP can give relief to the people of West Bengal from this crisis," Nabin added.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP President also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deliberately encouraging appeasement politics to protect her dedicated vote banks.

"When it comes to Namaz, she gives full freedom. But when it comes to worship of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, one had to tap the doors of the court for permission. The BJP workers have launched this Parivartan Yatra, which will reach every citizen and create a wave of change," Nabin said.

