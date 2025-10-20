Golden Temple illuminated to mark Bandi Chhor Diwas, Diwali

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (IANS) The Golden Temple complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandar Sahib, is located, was illuminated on Monday to mark the Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali.

There has been a festive spirit at the Golden Temple complex in Punjab’s Amritsar since early Monday morning as tens of thousands of people came there to offer prayers and seek blessings.

However, there is confusion about the date of the festival. The Punjab government’s official calendar has declared a holiday for Diwali on October 20, while a large number of religious organisations will observe the festival on October 21.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended warm greetings to the people on the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas, to mark the release from prison of the sixth guru, Guru Hargobind, and 52 other princes with him, in 1619.

The guru and the princes arrived in Amritsar during Diwali festivities. Since then, the Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali celebrations have coincided at the Golden Temple complex.

Elsewhere in Punjab, gurdwaras and markets wore a festive look. Hundreds of people thronged various markets in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, and other towns.

The festival spirit for Diwali could also be seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana.

In a message, Punjab Cabinet ministers said Diwali symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood, righteousness over evil, and light over darkness. It reflects the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of India, celebrating universal values of goodness and harmony.

They appealed to the people to celebrate a pollution-free green Diwali, emphasising that environmental protection is a shared responsibility. They noted that pollution is a serious concern affecting everyone and urged citizens to minimize the use of firecrackers and adopt eco-friendly practices during the festivities.

