'Golden Arrow Division runs for unity': Ferozepur Border Marathon 2025 honours martyrs, fight drug menace

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The historic border town of Ferozepur, known as the 'Land of Martyrs', witnessed an inspiring spectacle of unity and patriotism as the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division successfully conducted the 'Ferozepur Border Marathon – 2025' on Sunday.

The event, held with the twin objectives of honouring India's martyrs and combating the growing menace of drug abuse, drew overwhelming participation and acclaim from across the nation.

The marathon was flagged off by Major General RS Manral, General Officer Commanding, Golden Arrow Division, in the presence of distinguished guests, including Olympian Pargat Singh (Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee), Ranvir Singh Awla, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Virender Mohan Singhal, Sameer Mittal, Anirudh Gupta, Jagmohan Singh, Colonel Krishan Badhwar (Retd) Ultra Marathon Runner; and Major DP Singh (Retd), India's renowned Blade Runner.

Senior civil administration officials and representatives of Punjab Police also graced the occasion, extending their wholehearted support to the noble cause.

Thousands of runners from diverse walks of life -- including elite athletes, serving soldiers, youth influencers, and patriotic citizens -- came together to reaffirm a collective pledge for a drug-free and united India.

Set against the symbolic backdrop of Ferozepur's proud heritage, the marathon route passed through locations of deep national significance.

Participants ran past the historic Ferozepur Fort and culminated their run at the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala -- the sacred resting place of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, and Shaheed Rajguru.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion and reverence as participants paid floral tributes to the immortal heroes.

Echoing the spirit of sacrifice and resilience, Major General RS Manral commended the participants for their fervent support, saying that the event not only promoted physical fitness and awareness but also reaffirmed the region's enduring spirit of patriotism.

He emphasised that the fight against drug abuse is a national mission, requiring collective resolve and cooperation across communities, civil authorities, and security forces alike.

The event featured three categories -- Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km runs -- attracting more than 4,000 participants from various states.

It successfully combined sportsmanship, remembrance, and social responsibility while promoting border tourism and Ferozepur's cultural heritage.

The Golden Arrow Division reaffirmed its commitment to continue spearheading such meaningful public outreach initiatives, uniting citizens in national causes beyond the call of duty.

