Gold robbery case: Another accused held from Karnataka

Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) One more person has been arrested from Karnataka in connection with the gold robbery case in Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Masumbabu Mallick, a resident of Hooghly district in West Bengal.

Mallick had fled to Karnataka after the robbery at the Sinthee area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The gold merchant was also a resident of the Hooghly district.

Earlier, the police arrested a man, identified as Saidul Mondal, in connection with the looting of gold worth around Rs 3 crore from a local gold merchant.

According to the police, Masum's name came up during the interrogation of Mondal.

At Mondal's instance, Mausam was arrested in Karnataka.

Investigators have found out that Saidul and Masum together planned the looting incident. However, the police are searching for others who were also involved with them.

According to police sources, it is being investigated whether these two arrested persons had committed any such looting incidents together in the past.

Although two people have been arrested in this case so far, the entire looted gold has not been found.

"Another person has been arrested in connection with the gold robbery case. He has been arrested in Karnataka. He is being brought to West Bengal on transit remand," said a senior West Bengal police officer on Tuesday.

In October, over two kilograms of gold, worth about Rs 3 crore, was looted from a gold trader named Sanjit Kumar Das.

Detailing the sequence of events, the police, quoting the complainant, said, "Sanjit was returning home on his scooter from a market with that amount of gold bars. As he was entering his workshop in the Sinthee area, he was suddenly blocked by unidentified youths riding a bike. They looted the gold and fled, brandishing firearms."

Further investigation into the case was underway, the police said.

A manhunt has been launched for other accused in the case, the police sources said.

