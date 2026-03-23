Godman culture burying Maharashtra’s progressive roots, says Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Monday said the ongoing controversy surrounding Captain Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed "royal astrologer", has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political corridors.

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While Kharat has been arrested following allegations of exploitation and fraudulent activities, the row has cast a harsh light on the numerous high-ranking ministers and officials who frequented his "court" seeking divine intervention for political gains. "The current political trajectory of Maharashtra, moving from the shores of Guwahati to the doorsteps of the Kharat Baba ashram, represents a disturbing shift where the state's progressive roots are being buried under a forest of superstition. The current political landscape in Maharashtra also exposes a shift from progressive values to superstition and 'godman' culture, the party said in its mouthpiece, 'Saamana'.

In a scathing editorial, the party claimed that the investigation into Kharat’s activities suggests a dark side to his "spiritual" guidance, including the alleged exploitation of several women under the guise of religious rituals and fortune-telling. Despite these grave allegations, a significant portion of the state cabinet remained devoted followers. "Kharat is not the only culprit; those who licked his feet and sought his advice are equally complicit."

The editorial said, “Prominent figures, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, have reportedly been associated with the 'Baba'. Allegations have surfaced of Cabinet ministers participating in Aghori (occult) rituals intended to gain the power necessary to overthrow political rivals. Timely action against Kharat could have protected his victims.”

The Saamana editorial criticised the Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission for allegedly washing the feet of a man who exploited women, saying that her resignation is an attempt to suppress a deeper systemic issue. Referring to other figures like Asaram Bapu and Ram Rahim, the editorial has questioned why the ruling party continues to support or associate with such individuals.

Further, the editorial highlighted a stark contrast between this surge in superstition and the teachings of Maharashtra’s iconic reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and the illiterate yet philosophically profound poet, Bahinabai Choudhari. While Bahinabai rejected the "lines on a palm" in favour of hard work and self-reliance, modern ministers are seen adorned with amulets and threads, seeking success through occultism rather than merit, it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena remarked that the smoke of the chilli Yagna finally opened Chief Minister Fadnavis's eyes to take action; it maintained that the damage to Maharashtra’s progressive image is severe.

According to the Thackeray camp, "when power is gained through money and conspiracies rather than hard work, such theatrics of superstition emerge. Those who have lost self-confidence are the ones who chase after rituals, forgetting that no 'royal astrologer' can prevent natural disasters or terrorist attacks".

--IANS

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