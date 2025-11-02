Goa Police crack highway robbery case, arrest notorious criminal from Pune

Panaji, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Goa's Porvorim police have successfully solved a highway robbery case with the arrest of a notorious criminal from Pune, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest marks a significant step forward in the investigation of a daring robbery where suspects impersonating police officers looted cash worth Rs 8,00,000 from a vehicle on the highway last month.

According to Police Inspector Rahul Parab of Porvorim Police Station, the incident occurred on October 12, when a group of unknown persons posing as police officials stopped a vehicle and robbed the occupants of Rs 8 lakh in cash. Following the robbery, police formed multiple teams to identify and trace the culprits.

The investigation led teams to Pune, Kalyan, and Mumbai, where they carried out a series of coordinated raids. During one such operation, officers seized a scooter used by the accused from Ambivali, Thane, and brought it to Goa for further examination.

To trace the suspects, the Porvorim police team conducted extensive surveillance operations, camping for several days in the notorious Irani Basti areas of Pune and Ambivali, Thane. Despite the accused fleeing their localities before the raids, investigators continued to track their movements closely.

With assistance from the Pune Crime Branch, the police finally apprehended one of the key accused, Mukhtar Sayyad Irani, 34, a resident of Loni Kalbhor, Pune, on October 31.

He was subsequently brought to Goa and produced before the court, which sent him to four days of police custody for further interrogation.

Police revealed that Mukhtar Irani is a habitual offender, previously involved in 18 criminal cases across Maharashtra and Karnataka, ranging from theft to highway robbery.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the stolen amount.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP North Rahul Gupta and SDPO Vishwesh Karpe, with the investigation team comprising PI Rahul Parab, PSI Sitaram Malik, PSI Mandar Parab, PSI Arun Shirodkar, and constables Mahadev Naik, Nitesh Gaude, Akash Navelkar, Amit Narvekar, Hemant Gaonkar, Bhikaji Parab, Devidas Malkar, and others.

Police officials said the arrest underscores the department’s commitment to cracking down on organised crime networks operating across state borders.

The investigation is ongoing to trace other members of the gang and recover the remaining loot.

--IANS

rs/vd