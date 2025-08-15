Glorifying RSS is an insult to freedom struggle, says Owaisi

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for glorifying the RSS in his Independence Day speech, terming it an insult to the freedom struggle.

The Hyderabad MP took to ‘X’ to react strongly to the Prime Minister’s speech, glorifying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The RSS and its ideological allies served as British foot soldiers. They never joined the fight for independence and hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British,” Owaisi said in a post on the social media platform.

“Happy Independence Day to all. PM Modi has once again reminded us why it is necessary to learn real history and honour the real heroes. If we don't, the day isn’t far when cowardice will be sold to us as the highest form of bravery,” said the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Owaisi alleged that RSS rejected the values of inclusive nationalism that motivated freedom fighters.

“The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution. Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise RSS as a Swayamsevak, why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?” he asked.

“China remains our biggest external threat. But the greater danger lies within — the hate and division spread by the Sangh Parivar. We must defeat all such forces to truly safeguard our freedom,” Owaisi added.

In the Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister hailed 100 years of RSS as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO".

He saluted all volunteers of RSS for their “dedicated service to the nation”.

“For the past 100 years, the RSS swayamsevaks have been dedicating their lives to fulfil the resolve of character development and nation building for the welfare of the motherland,” he said.

