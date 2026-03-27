GJM extends unconditional support to BJP candidates in all seven Darjeeling constituencies

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) The Bimal Gurung-founded Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Friday announced unconditional support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in all seven Assembly constituencies in Darjeeling district for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal next month.

Read More

Of the seven constituencies in Darjeeling district -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong are located in the hills, while Matigara-Naxalbari, Phansidewa, Siliguri, and Dabgram-Fulbari fall in the plains.

The BJP has decided to contest all seven constituencies, and the GJM has extended its support to the party’s candidates across the district.

On the other hand, while the Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in the four constituencies in the plains, its hill ally, the Anit Thapa-founded Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), will contest the three constituencies in the hills.

On Friday, GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri told media persons that the party leadership had decided to support the BJP candidates in Darjeeling district to achieve a permanent political solution for the hills, including the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

“Our politics is not about positions and power. We have to support the BJP for a permanent political solution for the hills. If the BJP comes to power in the state, we will get a permanent solution. If there is no change in the state, then no solution is possible. If we want to keep regional political parties alive, we have to fight in alliance,” Giri said.

Although the GJM has extended unconditional support to the BJP, two other major forces in the hills — the Gorkhaland National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Ajoy Edwards-founded Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) — are yet to take a clear stand on which front they will support in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

All seven constituencies in Darjeeling district will go to polls in the first phase on April 23.

The second phase of the polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.

The results will be announced on May 4.

--IANS

src/pgh