Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over Bihar Bandh on voter list revision

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of misleading the public and aligning with "anti-national forces" under the pretext of safeguarding voter rights.

“Wherever Rahul Gandhi loses, he raises false alarms about voter rights being snatched,” Singh said, adding, “He is fighting not for Indian voters, but for Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. His politics is rooted in negativity, and he wants to drag Bihar back to the chaos of the 1990s.”

Targeting Rahul Gandhi’s symbolic use of the Constitution, Singh said, “He walks around with a dummy Constitution, but if anyone is truly upholding it, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, people like Rahul Gandhi are a threat to the Constitution, and the country must be saved from them.”

The Union Minister of Textiles also took a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav and the internal dynamics of the INDIA alliance.

Referring to the exclusion of leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar and Pappu Yadav from the recent political campaigns, Singh said, “Not letting them share the stage or ride the chariot is an insult and reflects growing differences within the alliance.”

Reacting to the Bihar Bandh called by the INDIA bloc on Wednesday, BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal said the opposition was creating panic without reason.

“If voters face any legitimate issues, we will raise the matter with the Election Commission. This is just the beginning phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. Let the process unfold. Any real concerns will be addressed,” he stated.

Jaiswal also accused the opposition of stoking fears to divert attention from its weakening ground support.

The remarks come amid a heated political atmosphere in Bihar, where the opposition parties -- including the Congress, RJD, CPI-ML, CPI, CPI(M), and VIP -- have alleged irregularities in the ongoing voter list revision exercise ahead of the Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, these parties observed a Bihar Bandh, which had a significant impact, disrupting normal life across several districts.

